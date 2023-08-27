If you're wondering how you can keep your towels as soft as the day you purchased them, we've got you covered.

There is a simple and budget-friendly solution that many fans of the cleaning phenomenon Mrs Hinch swear by.

Mrs Hinch - otherwise known as Sophie Hinchcliffe - is well-known and beloved for sharing cleaning tips and tricks.

So much so, she's inspired a whole community including a Facebook group called Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips where like-minded users ask and answer questions on everything from stubborn stains to useful products.

One of the most recent of these dilemmas involves keeping towels soft.

A top contributing member of the community group shared this plea with fellow cleaning fanatics: "How does everyone get there towels so soft?"

While many users admitted that they preferred harder towels since they 'dry you better', other Mrs Hinch fans did share some handy hacks.

Some of the suggestions included Aeril pods, Dettol and using a tumble dryer.

Mrs Hinch fans suggest white vinegar for keeping towels soft

However, if you fancy keeping your energy costs down and want to do your bit for the planet, the cleaning fanatics did have another idea.

Among one of the most popular suggestions was white vinegar - a product that you can pick up for £2 in B&Q.

One person shared: "White vinegar no fabric softener xx."

Another agreed: "1 cup of white Vinegar in the wash."

While a third chimed in: "White vinegar. I poo pooed it when I heard but a cap full in your wash really works."

