FROM medieval re-enactment weekends to the Zulu conflict, our local castles are the perfect place bring history to life. This week we look back at our archives to show just some of the fantastic history events held there.
Cooking up a storm medieval style at Chepstow Castle
Caldicot Castle Festival featuring the Guard of the 1879 24th Foot Regiment
Chris Tapster talking to Chepstow Castle visitors about the Zulu Warends
Painting the Zulu conflict at a Hands On History event in Caldicot Castle
Val Royston checks Corporal Timmy Morgan at a re-enactment event at Caldicot Castle
Vintage cars at Caldicot Castle
A medieval wedding at Caldicot Castle
Archery fun at Chepstow Castle
Marion Sadler has her headdress checked by Nellie Goodbody at the Medieval re-enactment at Chepstow Castle
Three-year-old Georgia Jones keeps cool with an ice cream at the Caldicot Festival
