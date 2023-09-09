FROM medieval re-enactment weekends to the Zulu conflict, our local castles are the perfect place bring history to life. This week we look back at our archives to show just some of the fantastic history events held there.

South Wales Argus: CHEPSTOW CASTLE SWA PIC PETE DASH 23.08.03 TENDING TO THE COOKING AT THE MEDIEVAL RE-ENACTMENT AT CHEPSTOW CASTLE ENDS

Cooking up a storm medieval style at Chepstow Castle

South Wales Argus: CALDICOT CASTLE FESTIVAL SWA PIC PETE DASH 23.08.03 INSPECTING THE GUARD OF THE 1879 GROUP 24TH FOOT REGIMENT AT CALDICOT CASTLE ENDS

Caldicot Castle Festival featuring the Guard of the 1879 24th Foot Regiment 

South Wales Argus: CALDICOT CASTLE FESTIVAL SWA PIC PETE DASH 23.08.03 CHRIS TAPSTER AS A BOER IRREGULAR TELLS VISITORS ABOUT HIS PART IN THE ZULU WAR ENDS

Chris Tapster talking to Chepstow Castle visitors about the Zulu Warends

South Wales Argus: CALDICOT CASTLE FESTIVAL SWA PIC PETE DASH 23.08.03 LAWRENCE WALTON OF THE HANDS ON HISTORY GROUP SHOWS VISITORS KATIE VIRGO 7 AND HER BROTHER ALEX 10 HOW HE WOULD WORK AS A WAR PAINTER IN THE ZULU CONFLICT ENDS

Painting the Zulu conflict at a Hands On History event in Caldicot Castle

South Wales Argus: CALDICOT CASTLE FESTIVAL SWA PIC PETE DASH 23.08.03 VAL ROYSTON CHECKS CORPORAL TIMMY MORGAN'S UNIFORM AT CALDICOT CASTLE ENDS

Val Royston checks Corporal Timmy Morgan at a re-enactment event at Caldicot Castle

South Wales Argus: CALDICOT CASTLE FESTIVAL SWA PIC PETE DASH 23.08.03 THIS 1934 VINTAGE SUNBEAM 25 WAS ONE OF THE CLASSIC CARS ON DISPLAY AT THE CALDICOT FESTIVAL ON SUNDAY ENDS

Vintage cars at Caldicot Castle

South Wales Argus: MEDIEVAL

A medieval wedding at Caldicot Castle

South Wales Argus: MEDIEVAL

A medieval wedding at Caldicot Castle

South Wales Argus: ARCHERY

Archery fun at Chepstow Castle

South Wales Argus: CHEPSTOW CASTLE SWA PIC PETE DASH 23.08.03 MARION SADLER HAS HER HEAD DRESS CHECKED BY NELLIE GOODBODY AT THE MEDIEVAL RE-ENACTMENT AT CHEPSTOW CASTLE ENDS

Marion Sadler has her headdress checked by Nellie Goodbody at the Medieval re-enactment at Chepstow Castle

South Wales Argus: CALDICOT CASTLE FESTIVAL SWA PIC PETE DASH 23.08.03 THREE YEAR OLD GEORGIA JONES KEEPS COOL WITH AN ICE CREAM AT THE CALDICOT FESTIVAL ON SUNDAY ENDS

Three-year-old Georgia Jones keeps cool with an ice cream at the Caldicot Festival