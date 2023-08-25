Andrew Tucker, 38, from Pontypool also slammed a cupboard door into her face which caused bruising around her eye.

He had also “humiliated and degraded” her after sending her a text to tell her he had touched her vagina when she was asleep.

The message read that her private parts were “nice and smooth”.

Tucker had gone on trial accused of sexual assault in relation to this but was found not guilty of the charge by a jury last month following a trial.

The former Tesco supervisor pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage after ripping shelves off her walls.

Andrew Davies, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The victim has said that she suffers from long-term anxiety, she is frightened to go out and is constantly living in fear.”

The defendant had no previous convictions.

Abigail Jackson representing Tucker said her client was the primary carer for his two children.

She added that the defendant had been assessed as posing a low risk of reoffending and there was a realistic prospect of him being rehabilitated in the community.

The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis KC, told Tucker: “You were shouting and screaming at her.

“You pulled her hair back so violently that a clump of her hair fell out, thereby causing her pain to her neck.

“She received medical attention and an X-ray examination revealed some soft tissue injury to her neck.”

He added: “I can suspend your prison sentence for the next two years and I do so primarily not for your sake, but for the sake of your children.

“Had it not been for the fact that you were a caring parent for two children, the strong probability is that you would have gone directly to prison today.”

Tucker was jailed for 16 months, suspended for two years.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the woman.

The defendant must also pay a £156 victim surcharge.