Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

Eighteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.

Entries poured in for all of the categories this year, so we have decided to take a closer look at the finalists for the Care Hero Award.

Charlotte Shakesheff

Ms Shakesheff is, according to her nominator, "like a breath of fresh air".

"She is always happy in her work and gives 110 per cent to all tasks assigned to her," they say.

"Charlotte goes the extra mile for all individuals supported by the company, she makes a conscious effort to get to know each individual and their families to enable to delivery of the best possible service."

Her incredible impact on her community is outlined in a few examples provided to the Argus by her nominator.

Charlotte had a memory blanket made for an individual using the service after she lost her dog;

Charlotte remembers all special events such as milestone birthdays and anniversaries and sends cards and good wishes;

Charlotte went to the hospital in her own time to collect oxygen masks for an individual so that she did not need to call and wait for an ambulance to bring;

Whilst working in the community Charlotte witnessed an elderly man fall outside a complex and hit his head on the kerb, Charlotte provided emergency first aid for a serious head injury and waited with the man for the ambulance that arrived two hours after charlotte had finished her shift.

Hannah Burnett - Arian Care

Ms Burnett has worked at Arian Care for over six years.

Her nominator said: "Nothing is too much trouble for Hannah, she is a real team player and loves to chat with all the individuals that use the service, she remembers key dates and details making all individuals feel valued and important.

"Hannah has attended a large number of emergency situations whilst working at Arian Care and rises to any challenge that she is faced with."

Ms Burnett, they say, "takes a proactive approach to management and ensures that any changes in the needs and requirements of an individual are reported straight away."

Jessicajoy Jones - Pobl

Ms Jones has gained experience in the sector from the age of 17 and has made a difference in every place she has worked, according to her nominator.

"Jess thrived in her position as support worker- supporting three ladies with complex needs," her nominator said.

"She gave them every inch of independence they were able to capacitate and really helped them meet their goals.

"From Organising a huge 60th birthday party for one lady that truly made her dreams come true- to becoming a team manager for support services in the same company at age 25."