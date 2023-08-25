Neighbourhood officers from Gwent Police, supported by firearms officers, attended several properties in Abertillery on Tuesday, August 22.

The raids were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into class A drug supply in the Blaenau Gwent area.

Following a search of the properties, officers found a quantity of cash and various items, which were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Officers arrested four men, aged 28, 30, 39 and 41 - a woman aged 24 and two 16-year-olds from Trinant.

They were all arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A.

Five of these people – three men and two teenagers – were later charged with this offence and remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court.

A woman, 24, and a man, 28, both from Llanhilleth, were released on conditional bail as enquires continue.

Sergeant Martyn Pugh, from the Blaenau Gwent neighbourhood policing team said: “The warrants executed by the neighbourhood enforcement team are just one of the ways in which we’re tackling county lines and its associated criminality, demonstrating our zero-tolerance approach to those involved in drugs supply.

“I hope these arrests reassure residents of Blaenau Gwent that we’re committed to protecting our communities from drugs and protecting those at risk from exploitation and making Gwent a hostile environment for those seeking to do harm.

“The public have an important role to play in providing information that can assist us in dismantling county lines drugs lines and safeguarding vulnerable people.

“I would urge anyone with any information about drug dealing in the community to report it to us, so we can take action.

“If you have concerns that someone you know is being exploited or you have concerns about drug dealing, then please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”