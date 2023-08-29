CONNOR COOPER, 23, of Claude Road, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Maxton Court, Lansbury Park on February 15.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

COSMIN MOLDOVAN, 26, of Bedford Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BEN VALENTINE WONG, 30, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Dog breeder made £82,000 from drug dealing in just 12 months

NICHOLAS JAMES, 45, of Victoria Avenue, Newport must pay £329 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran on April 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GAVIN JOHNSON, 40, of Liscombe Street, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on February 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TRACY JAYNE GRIFFITHS, 58, of River Terrace, Pengam, Blackwood must pay £248 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on April 16.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

TAUFA TALAMAI, 49, of Trannon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JACQUELINE MICHELLE HAMER, 60 of Hinton Street, Splott, Cardiff must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone in Newport on the on the B4239 at Wentloog Avenue, Peterstone on February 12.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.