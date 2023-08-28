The branch, on Cardiff Road, has been closed for around a week due to building work around it relating to the town's new Ffos Caerffili market.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: “Due to building works our Caerphilly branch is temporarily closed and we expect to reopen on September 4.

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience. Customers can visit our Llanishen branch or bank at the Post Office, which offers personal and business customers everyday banking services.”

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "We have provided Lloyds Bank with a new fire escape route out of the rear of their property across the new outdoor market site."

Earlier this summer, the town was hit with the news that both Barclays and Halifax will be closing their Caerphilly branches later this year.

Barclays, also on Cardiff Road, will be closing on October 13, while Halifax, in Castle Court Shopping Centre, will shut its doors on November 30.

Barclays’ latest closure announcement is the third this year following Bargoed, which closed in April, and Risca, which will close its doors for good on May 17 next year.

The closure is the latest to in a long line from the major banking groups. Blackwood’s HSBC branch closed on July 25.