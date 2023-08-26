FIVE people have appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court accused of conspiracy to supply cannabis.

They are:

  • Nigel Gravenor, 41, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery conspiracy to supply cannabis, remanded in custody
  • Ben Wong, 30, of Andrews Terrace, Llanhilleth, Abertillery conspiracy to supply cannabis, remanded in custody
  • Adam Brimble, 39, of Cwm Cottage Road, Abertillery conspircacy to supply cannabis, on conditional bail
  • 16-year-old who cannot be named, Abertillery conspircacy to supply cannabis, on conditional bail
  • 16-year-old who cannot be named, Abertillery conspircacy to supply cannabis, on conditional bail

The defendants are due to appear at the crown court on September 21.

 

 