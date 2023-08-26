A police helicopter was called to Cwmbran as a rider was arrested for numerous offences including the theft of a motorbike.
A stolen Yamaha 700cc motorcycle was found trying to ‘goad the police yesterday’
Footage from the force captured the rider being tackled to the ground and arrested.
The National Police Air Service (NPAS) aided the police in arresting the rider.
Gwent Police deployed a stinger, a spike strip, to catch the rider in the act.
The rider was arrested for theft of motorbike, drug dealing, dangerous riding, no insurance and no license.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Stolen Yamaha 700cc motorcycle trying to goad us yesterday in Cwmbran.
“NPAS Southwest assisted, and stinger deployed
“One very surprised rider arrested for theft of motorbike, drug dealing, dangerous riding, no insurance and no license.”
