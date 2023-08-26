His family, in an announcement about his death, said the British musician died “peacefully” on Thursday (August 24) surrounded by his wife and daughters.

An online statement on behalf of Marsden's family, put out on Friday (August 25), read: “It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden.

“Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte & Olivia, by his side.

“Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording until the end.”

Tributes paid following death of Bernie Marsden

Whitesnake lead vocalist Coverdale said he had been “honoured” to share the stage with Marsden.

Writing on Twitter (X), he said: “Good Morning…I’ve just woken up to the awful news that my old friend & former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed.

“My sincere thoughts & prayers to his beloved family, friends & fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honored to know & share a stage with. RIP, Bernie.”

Coverdale also shared a range of other tributes to Marsden on social media including pictures and clips of songs involving the pair.

Who was Bernie Marsden?





Marsden was born in Buckingham and performed in several bands as a teenager before turning professional with UFO in 1972.

He and Coverdale formed Whitesnake in 1978, playing on the band’s debut EP and first five albums.

During that time, he also recorded two solo albums - And About Time Too and Look At Me Now.

After leaving Whitesnake in 1981, Marsden formed Alaska, making two albums in the 1980s, before briefly forming MGM with Neil Murray and Mel Galley.

The band also included Toto vocalist Bobby Kimball.

In 2011, he reunited with Whitesnake for the first time since 1981 at the Sweden Rock Festival, becoming the only original member of the band to play with a later line-up.

Marsden played with some of the greatest rock and roll musicians of all time, including Robert Plant, Paul Weller, Jon Lord and Gary Moore.

He was also part of Sir Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band.