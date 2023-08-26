Around 20,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at 14 train operators will walk out, crippling services across the country.

The latest strike action comes as the row over pay continues between rail operators and the Government, the dispute now entering its second year.

The RMT is also planning a strike on September 2, while members of the drivers union Aslef are taking strike action on September 1, which will result in more days of disruption to services.

Strike action to secure settlement and save ticket offices goes ahead https://t.co/RquNMIcdd9 — RMT (@RMTunion) August 25, 2023

Today's strike will affect those travelling to events across the UK including the Notting Hill Carnival in London and the Reading and Leeds Festivals.

It also comes as Brits across the country get set to kick start their Bank Holiday weekend plans.

Train services affected by the Saturday, August 26 strike

Services across the UK will be affected today as operators from the following train companies walk out as part of today's strike:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia,

LNER,

East Midlands Railway,

c2c,

Great Western Railway,

Northern Trains,

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express,

Avanti West Coast,

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

For more information on disrupted services and travel advice visit your chosen train service provider's website.

SUPPORT YOUR NORTH EAST PICKET LINES.



Still fighting to preserve jobs, pay, and terms and conditions.



TOMORROW with @RMTunion ✊✊ pic.twitter.com/XUZjG1V75o — RMT North East Regional Council (@RMTNorthEast) August 25, 2023

Pay row continues between RMT and the Government

Both the RMT and the Government remain locked in a dispute over pay.

The dispute is now entering its second year and neither side looks to be letting up.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The Government is not serious about settling this dispute which is leading to further disruption for passengers.

“RMT members remain committed to winning a pay rise, securing their future employment and maintaining good working conditions.

“They have shown tremendous resolve in the face of a government that is playing politics and refusing to do a deal.”

While a Department for Transport spokesperson added: “The Government has played its part to try and end these disputes by facilitating fair and reasonable pay offers, but union leaders refuse to allow their members to vote on them.

“By cynically targeting the bank holiday weekend, and driving more passengers away from train travel when our railways are already losing £10 million a day even without industrial action, the RMT’s strikes are damaging its own industry’s future.”