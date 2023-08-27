Feed Newport, who support people who are homeless, refugees, older people and people fleeing domestic violence, have announced a free additional breakfast club.

The breakfast club will run for the remainder of this half term and October's and is in partnership with Newport City Council and GAVO.

Outside Feed Newport (Image: Feed Newport)

A spokesperson from Feed Newport said: “Free breakfast for all primary school age who are registered in maintained primary schools in Wales.

“Breakfasts should be healthy and consistent with the Healthy Eating in Schools (Nutritional Standards & Requirements) (Wales) Regulations 2013 with children able to choose one item each from milk-based drinks or products, cereals, fruit and vegetables and breads and toppings.”

Breakfasts can be pre ordered and collected from Feed Newport at 192 Commercial Road, Newport.