A free breakfast club has opened in Newport aiming to give primary school children a ‘healthy start’ to the day.’
Feed Newport, who support people who are homeless, refugees, older people and people fleeing domestic violence, have announced a free additional breakfast club.
The breakfast club will run for the remainder of this half term and October's and is in partnership with Newport City Council and GAVO.
A spokesperson from Feed Newport said: “Free breakfast for all primary school age who are registered in maintained primary schools in Wales.
“Breakfasts should be healthy and consistent with the Healthy Eating in Schools (Nutritional Standards & Requirements) (Wales) Regulations 2013 with children able to choose one item each from milk-based drinks or products, cereals, fruit and vegetables and breads and toppings.”
Breakfasts can be pre ordered and collected from Feed Newport at 192 Commercial Road, Newport.
