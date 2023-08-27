A body of man was discovered in the Dumballs Road area of Cardiff on Wednesday 26 August.

The incident caused a large amount of the road to be cordoned off by police whilst officers guarded the site.

Police tape lined Dumballs Road in Cardiff (Image: Newsquest)

Officers at the scene confirmed to the Argus that there was no threat to the public.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police is investigating the sudden and unexplained death of a man whose body was discovered in the Dumballs Road area of Cardiff on Wednesday morning (August 16).”