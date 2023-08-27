South Wales Police are investigation a man’s sudden and unexplained death.
A body of man was discovered in the Dumballs Road area of Cardiff on Wednesday 26 August.
The incident caused a large amount of the road to be cordoned off by police whilst officers guarded the site.
Officers at the scene confirmed to the Argus that there was no threat to the public.
A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police is investigating the sudden and unexplained death of a man whose body was discovered in the Dumballs Road area of Cardiff on Wednesday morning (August 16).”
