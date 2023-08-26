Mabuse revealed the news with a post on Instagram which shows photos of her and husband Marius Iepure showing off her baby bump.

The Strictly judge said she was "finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news" and couldn't wait to see what the future had in store for her "little family".

Oti Mabuse reveals she is pregnant

Mabuse, in the post on Instagram, said: "Our “yes” year is getting better and better and so is our little family.

"We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for.

"We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus leo.

"It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder."

Fellow celebrities and Strictly stars congratulate Mabuse on pregnancy news

Fellow celebrities as well as former and current Strictly Come Dancing stars took to social media following the news to congratulate Mabuse and Iepure.

Strictly professional dancer Amy Dowden said: "Massive massive congratulations."

While former It Takes Two host Rylan Clark, commenting on Mabuse's post, added: "WHAT OMG WHAT (with four heart emojis)."

Former host of ITV's Love Island, Laura Whitmore also commented: "Congrats you two! So exciting xxx."

Another Strictly professional dancer, Jowita Przystał, added: "Omg!!!!!! Yes! Congratulations."

While sister, Motsi who is a judge on Strictly, said: "(four love hearts) Auntie love."