Pride in Usk too place today at Owain Glyndwr Park as guests donned their most colourful and expressive outfit.

The family friendly community event embraces the love and unity of pride and promotes understanding and advocate for equal rights for all, irrespective of gender identity or sexual orientation.

All smiles for Usk's first pride event (Image: Newsquest)

The event was a sea of colourful outfits, flags, and laughter with a variety of stalls to keep you interested.

Among the guests was the Mayor of Usk, Cllr Steve O'Brian who was loud out proud in his pride event by wearing a rainbow coloured top and socks accessorised with a pride fan.

Mayor of Usk, Cllr Steve O'Brian was loud and proud in his pride outfit (Image: Newsquest)

On the main stage guests can prepare to be entertained as live acts are on until 8pm tonight including live music performances, heart-warming speeches from LGBTQ+ advocates and drag performances that will light up the stage with glamour and empowerment.

Whilst at the Vendor Village you can discover a bustling marketplace with vendors offering rainbow merchandise, local crafts, delicious food available until 8pm and refreshing beverages.

The Frankie Western band keeping guests entertained (Image: Newsquest)

Guests can also connect and learn from various LGBTQ+ organisations and allies to learn about their initiatives, support networks and resources.

Councillor Ian Chandler, Monmouthshire County Council’s LGBTQ+ Champion, said: “Pride at Usk is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our whole community in an inclusive and positive way.

The event promotes understanding and advocate for equal rights for all (Image: Newsquest)

“Whatever your gender identity or sexual orientation there’s a place for you at Pride at Usk. So come along and enjoy the entertainment, marketplace and meet others from our fabulous county and community.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone at Owain Glyndwr Park to celebrate Pride at Usk.

“The event will showcase the community that we live in and that, irrespective of gender identity or sexual orientation, Monmouthshire is a place for everyone.”

Guests getting into the pride spirit (Image: Newsquest)

Monmouthshire Council thanked people's dedication and support of sponsors, volunteers and the local community.

The councils aim is to create a day filled with unforgettable moments that leave a lasting impact on everyone.

The ‘inspiring and uplifting event’ kicked off at noon today until 8pm.