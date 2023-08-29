Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited Kites Nursery in Caerleon in June and has now released a report on their findings.

Kites Nursery cares for children aged between 0-14 and is open Monday to Friday from 7.30am – 6.00pm.

At the nursery ‘children have a strong voice and know they will be listened to. For example, when they get musical instruments during circle time, practitioners respond promptly by restructuring the activity so that children can play the instruments and choose songs to sing.’

‘Nearly all children are happy and settled’ and they cope well when seperarted from their parents. ‘They feel valued and have a keen sense of security and belonging because their work is displayed and celebrated.’

‘Many children are happy and curious and engage with the learning opportunities available to them with enthusiasm. They make good progress from their individual starting points, particularly in developing their communication and personal and social skills.’

Children ask questions to develop their ‘understanding when playing and to clarify their thoughts and views. For example, they ask practitioners how to flatten playdough to make pancakes.’

The setting’s arrangements for safeguarding children meet requirements and are not a cause for concern.

Practitioners keep ‘thorough records of any accidents and incidents and keep parents fully informed. Nearly all practitioners hold up to date first aid certificates to deal with minor accidents confidently.’

Inspectors praised the nursery for managing children’s behaviour ‘very well.’ Practitioners know the children well and have a clear understanding of their individual needs, abilities, and preferences.

Kites Nursery encourage children to be kind through ‘child friendly approaches. For example, they teach children a song about using kind hands, kind feet and kind words.’

However, inspectors noted that ‘practitioners do not always sit with children as children eat their food. As a result, they do not always promote children’s social skills and independence effectively enough at mealtimes.’

A few practitioners promote Welsh during whole group sessions by singing ‘simple songs and rhymes and praise them in Welsh.’ Overall, practitioners felt that the nursery ‘do not make sufficient use of opportunities to use the language regularly.’

The setting promotes children’s understanding of cultural diversity through the celebration of festivals such as Diwali effectively.

The nursery is developing a ‘more flexible approach to planning to ensure it reflects children’s interests and preferences more closely.’

The setting ‘collects valuable assessment information and is experimenting with new ways of recording children’s progress.’

However, inspectors noted that ‘relevant information is not always accessible enough when planning future activities and monitoring how well children are doing in their development.’

Leaders are ‘very dedicated and have a clear vision for the setting. They aim to create a positive and confident team who provide care and education for children in a warm and homely environment.’

Leaders also ensure that there are ‘effective transition arrangements for children to move on to the next stage of their education.’

Recommendations made by Estyn: