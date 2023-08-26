THIS is the picture of a bully who beat his ex-girlfriend until she was unconscious and who ignored a restraining order to send her threatening messages.
Danny Robinson, 27, from Cwmbran made repeated calls to his former partner despite being prevented from contacting her.
He called her a "f****** b****", prosecutor Jac Brown told Cardiff Crown Court.
Robinson was jailed in 2021 after he brutally assaulted the woman and left her with two black eyes and a swollen head before she passed out.
However, that custodial sentence and the subsequent restraining order placed on him didn’t stop Robinson.
He insulted her and vowed to “come for your f****** windows”.
MORE NEWS: Loan shark, 83, ‘preyed on vulnerable people’
When he was eventually arrested on July 4 for his latest offences, Robinson was found in a house in Cwmbran huddled in a ball under a bed.
The defendant pleaded guilty to a malicious communications offence and being in breach of a restraining order.
Robinson was jailed for eight months by Recorder Aidan Eardley KC.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article