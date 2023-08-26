Danny Robinson, 27, from Cwmbran made repeated calls to his former partner despite being prevented from contacting her.

He called her a "f****** b****", prosecutor Jac Brown told Cardiff Crown Court.

Robinson was jailed in 2021 after he brutally assaulted the woman and left her with two black eyes and a swollen head before she passed out.

However, that custodial sentence and the subsequent restraining order placed on him didn’t stop Robinson.

He insulted her and vowed to “come for your f****** windows”.

When he was eventually arrested on July 4 for his latest offences, Robinson was found in a house in Cwmbran huddled in a ball under a bed.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a malicious communications offence and being in breach of a restraining order.

Robinson was jailed for eight months by Recorder Aidan Eardley KC.