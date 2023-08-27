The Severn Bridge is closed this morning and delays are expected.
The bridge is closed due to the Severn Bridge Half Marathon on M48 Severn Bridge both ways between J2 A466 Wye Valley Link Road and J1 A403.
Those travelling will be diverted to the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
The pedestrian footbridges remain open.
The bridge is set to remain closed until 12:30pm today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here