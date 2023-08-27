Cacie Hawkeswood-James was last seen on Monday 21 August at around 2:40pm and officers are concerned for her welfare.

The teenager is believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit trousers and a grey hoodie.

Cacie, who also goes by the surname, Bowden, has known links to Cwmbran.

Gwent Police is urging those with details on her whereabouts to call 101 or to DM the force quoting log number: 2300281520.

Cacie is also urged to contact the force to confirm she is safe and well.