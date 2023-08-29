A flotilla of brightly decorated boats brought some colour and fun to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal in Torfaen for the Canal Carnival.

Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were there to capture the action.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook. More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

South Wales Argus: Picture: Ken Mitchell

Rosey and Jim on the canal.Picture: Ken Mitchell

South Wales Argus: Music: The pipe band takes a break at the Carnival Flotillat at Five Locks, Cwmbran, on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Ken Mitchell

The pipe band takes a break at the Carnival Flotillat at Five Locks, Cwmbran, on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Ken Mitchell.

South Wales Argus: Smart: One of the pipers. Picture: Ken Mitchell

One of the pipers. Picture: Ken Mitchell.

South Wales Argus: Picture: Ken Mitchell

Last weekend's canal carnival. Picture: Ken Mitchell.

South Wales Argus: Picture: Peter Bøurne

The flotilla making its way down the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. Picture: Peter Boslashurne.

South Wales Argus: Picture: Ken Mitchell

Thomas the Tank hits the water. Picture: Ken Mitchell.

South Wales Argus: Picture: Ken Mitchell

Even the family dog took part in this one. Picture: Ken Mitchell.

South Wales Argus: Picture: Ken Mitchell

Getting into the spirit of the carnival. Picture: Ken Mitchell