The incident took place last night (Sunday, August 27) at Maesglas Industrial Estate in Newport.

A planned car meet was taking place and police seized eight vehicles for driving offences.

"Car meets will be robustly policed," Gwent Police said.

This is not a new issue in the city.

Last month, a meeting of residents in the Shaftesbury area of Newport heard how so-called boy racers “drive like looneys” around the area, treating the streets in that area of Newport “like a grand prix”.

The problem is especially bad in the “treacherous” Albany Street, where the speed limit is 30mph, residents said. One man told the Argus he had seen some motorists clock nearly 60mph as they passed an electronic speed checker sign there.

Back in June, a video captured 'boy racers' gathering in a shopping centre car park in Maesglas on May 29.

Car parks in the Spytty area have also been used as a meeting point for such car enthusiasts in recent years.