She will be sharing tips on using social media in business at the event on September 14 at the Coldra Court Hotel, Langstone, from 5.30pm.

When it comes to using social media for business, there’s no established rule book to rely on – but there are some pitfalls to avoid and best practices to follow. In her talk, marketing consultant Luan Wise will share examples and top tips on how to set up your online presence, manage your privacy settings, create content that gets results and more.

Luan Wise is a chartered marketer and fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing.

She has more than 20 years experience working in agency, client-side and consultancy roles, with clients large and small, both B2B and B2C.

A specialist in social media, Luan is a course instructor for LinkedIn’s online learning platform, an accredited trainer for Meta, and the author of the award-winning book, Relax! It’s Only Social Media.

City of Newport Business Club chairman Professor Jonathan Deacon said: “We’re really pleased to welcome Luan Wise to our latest event, in what will be an interesting and insightful evening."

Tickets are £22. For more details go to www.newportbusinessclub.co.uk/.