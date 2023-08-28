MANY OF us like to think that our loved ones we have lost may be looking down on us from time to time.
However, one Chepstow woman appears to have caught a heavenly presence on camera.
Donna Tuhey noticed a cloud formation above the A466 in Chepstow and posted that she had "spotted an angel".
Cloud formations are no strangers to the skies above Wales, and they often look like things.
Sometimes they just look like clouds. Sometimes they might look like angels.
However, commenters were quick to offer alternatives.
Some said they could see a squirrel or a poodle, rather than an angel.
Some couldn't see anything at all, saying "it's just a cloud".
