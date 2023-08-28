The company issued an update on the "weather-related incident" after it was said that its Britannia vessel crashed into an oil freighter during a severe storm.

The ship was apparently anchored before drifting off. Shortly after, passengers said they heard a loud bang before seeing debris in the ocean.

The cruise operator told Sky News that a "small number of people" were injured during the incident with these passengers being treated by the medical team on board.

P&O cruise ship Britannia can carry 3647 passengers

P&O added that it would assess the condition of Britannia while staying put off the coast of Palma with "onboard entertainment and activities scheduled".

According to the company's website, Britannia has 13 guest decks and a capacity of 3647 guests and 1350 crew.

A passenger, who was on the P&O cruise with her partner and two children, originally told WalesOnline: "We have now been told we’re allowed to leave our cabins but we can’t do anything on the ship and all the crew are in their life jackets and doing all of their emergency things. The side of the boat is battered."

She claimed: “We were docked overnight in Palma and the wind was so strong our anchors broke and we blew out into another ship.

Passengers on board the P&O cruise ship recounted hearing a loud thud

"We were up browsing on our phones in bed and heard the big horn after the bang. It was panic stations, I was bawling my eyes out.

"We went out onto our balcony and could see debris in the ocean and all the damage to the side of the boat and our lifeboat. The captain said: ‘Everyone to their muster stations, this is not a drill.’ Lots of people were running around looking panicked. Then they came around again and said everyone needs to get back to their cabins."