B&M is set to open five new stores in various locations across the UK in September 2023. 

The popular chain retailer currently has 707 stores across the UK, with a further 114 in France.

B&M has already increased its UK numbers in recent months following the opening of stores in locations including Southport, Mablethorpe and Camberley.

New B&M stores opening in September

According to the B&M website, the retailer is planning on opening another five stores next month. 

The five B&M stores opening in September 2023 are:

  • Stockton-on-Tees - September 14
  • Eastbourne (Home store and garden centre) - September 14
  • Hinckley: Hawley Road - September 23
  • Llanelli (B&M store and garden centre) - September 23
  • Wigan: Robin Retail Park (B&M store and garden centre) - September 29

There are a range of new job opportunities available with the retail chain as well. 

B&M are currently looking for people to fill roles in the following areas:

  • Retail/stores (47 vacancies)
  • Distribution/transport (11)
  • Support Centre (5)
  • Security (29)

For more details on the new stores or for any of the job vacancies visit the B&M website.