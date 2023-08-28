B&M is set to open five new stores in various locations across the UK in September 2023.
The popular chain retailer currently has 707 stores across the UK, with a further 114 in France.
B&M has already increased its UK numbers in recent months following the opening of stores in locations including Southport, Mablethorpe and Camberley.
New B&M stores opening in September
According to the B&M website, the retailer is planning on opening another five stores next month.
When you pop into B&M for one thing and leave with an entire Uni haul for less than £30 😂— B&M Stores (@bmstores) August 19, 2023
Who's despeerate for a B&M shop this weekend?! pic.twitter.com/UveXUf37ko
The five B&M stores opening in September 2023 are:
- Stockton-on-Tees - September 14
- Eastbourne (Home store and garden centre) - September 14
- Hinckley: Hawley Road - September 23
- Llanelli (B&M store and garden centre) - September 23
- Wigan: Robin Retail Park (B&M store and garden centre) - September 29
There are a range of new job opportunities available with the retail chain as well.
B&M are currently looking for people to fill roles in the following areas:
- Retail/stores (47 vacancies)
- Distribution/transport (11)
- Support Centre (5)
- Security (29)
For more details on the new stores or for any of the job vacancies visit the B&M website.
