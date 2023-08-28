A TINY kitten has been rushed to the vet after being discovered trapped under a disability ramp riddled with fleas.
The kitten was found underneath a disability ramp leading to a property in Ringland, Newport yesterday.
Bethan Cowell, who discovered the stricken feline, said: "He's very friendly but covered in fleas.
"He was caught by his collar underneath the ramp, poor thing."
Ms Cowell said the kitten appears to be a Maine Coon.
"I can’t imagine someone intentionally let him out that young," she said, estimating his age at roughly 12 weeks.
"He's definitely been out for a while."
The search is now on to find his owner as he was wearing a small blue collar when found.
Ms Cowell explained that she had taken the kitten to Alphavets in Langstone so that he could be looked after.
