A TINY kitten has been rushed to the vet after being discovered trapped under a disability ramp riddled with fleas.

The kitten was found underneath a disability ramp leading to a property in Ringland, Newport yesterday.

Bethan Cowell, who discovered the stricken feline, said: "He's very friendly but covered in fleas.

"He was caught by his collar underneath the ramp, poor thing."

Ms Cowell said the kitten appears to be a Maine Coon.

South Wales Argus: Kitten discovered under disability ramp in Newport

"I can’t imagine someone intentionally let him out that young," she said, estimating his age at roughly 12 weeks.

"He's definitely been out for a while."

The search is now on to find his owner as he was wearing a small blue collar when found.

Ms Cowell explained that she had taken the kitten to Alphavets in Langstone so that he could be looked after.