The event takes place annually at Waen Rhydd peat bog in Llanwrtyd Wells, where competitors try to complete two consecutive lengths of a 60-yard, water-filled trench cut through a peat bog in the shortest time possible.

The hardy athletes donned snorkels, diving mask and flippers as well as their “game faces” as they slid into the chilly and murky waters.

There was also room for a little glamour, with one swimmer painting her toe nails pink to match her snorkel.

One competitor carried a giant plastic toad on their head as they slide through the water.

Two spectators got in on the fancy dress, wearing pink cardboard boxes with Barbie and Ken written on them, and a “limited edition” bog snorkelling 2023 label.

Another person in the crowd was dressed a sunflower at the event sponsored by Rude Health.