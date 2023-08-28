Sky News has had reports of passengers on other airlines outside of the UK being told that the air traffic control network is down and their flight will be delayed.

Loganair posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning.

"Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights may be subject to delays.

"If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport."

Glasgow-based Loganair, which proudly markets itself as 'Scotland's airline', turned 60 this year.

The airline plays a vital role today in linking Scottish islands to the mainland.

Its island services began in 1967, after it acquired three eight-seat Britten-Norman Islanders to serve the Orkney Islands.

Services to the Shetland Islands commenced three years later. The 1960s also saw a relocation of its head office, from Renfrew Airport to Glasgow Airport.