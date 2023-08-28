THE LATEST in a series of police dispersal orders brought in to tackl anti-social behaviour is now in place in Newport.
The order will cover an area of Newport and will be in place until 1pm on Wednesday, August 30 in response to several reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB).
The 48-hour measure was brought in at 1pm on Monday, August 28 and will provide officers with additional powers for the order period.
The zone covered by the order includes:
- Lysaghts Park (Kemp Park)
- Dewstow Street
- Wednesbury Street
- Walsall Street
- Dudley Street
- Gaskill Street
- Argosy Way
- Seabreeze Drive
- Loftus Avenue
- Redvers Street
- Lilleshall Street
- Liberty Grove
- Willienhall Street
- Tantallus Way
- Tantallus Crescent
- Excelsior Close
- Sunbeam Close
- Feering Street
- Witham Street
- Coverack Road
- Kelvedon Street

- Portskewitt Street
- Amelia Way
Inspector Mervyn Priest said: "Following reports of ASB, we have issued this dispersal order and will be conducting additional patrols in the area.
“Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.
“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and there can be no excuses for anyone who engages in this type of activity.
“I would like to thank members of the public who called in to report this behaviour to us and encourage them to continue to do so.
“If you have any concerns about ASB, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.
"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”
There have been a number of similar orders in Blackwood and Rhymney in recent weeks also due to issues of anti-social behaviour.
What is a police dispersal order?
Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.
Anyone who returns to the area after being moved on could face arrest.
