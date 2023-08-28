The order will cover an area of Newport and will be in place until 1pm on Wednesday, August 30 in response to several reports of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

The 48-hour measure was brought in at 1pm on Monday, August 28 and will provide officers with additional powers for the order period.

Newport anti-social behaviour disperal order

The zone covered by the order includes:

Lysaghts Park (Kemp Park)

Dewstow Street

Wednesbury Street

Walsall Street

Dudley Street

Gaskill Street

Argosy Way

Seabreeze Drive

Loftus Avenue

Redvers Street

Lilleshall Street

Liberty Grove

Willienhall Street

Tantallus Way

Tantallus Crescent

Excelsior Close

Sunbeam Close

Feering Street

Witham Street

Coverack Road

Kelvedon Street

Portskewitt Street

Amelia Way

Inspector Mervyn Priest said: "Following reports of ASB, we have issued this dispersal order and will be conducting additional patrols in the area.

“Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and there can be no excuses for anyone who engages in this type of activity.

“I would like to thank members of the public who called in to report this behaviour to us and encourage them to continue to do so.

“If you have any concerns about ASB, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”

There have been a number of similar orders in Blackwood and Rhymney in recent weeks also due to issues of anti-social behaviour.

What is a police dispersal order?

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

Anyone who returns to the area after being moved on could face arrest.