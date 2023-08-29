A total of 1,400 boxes were given out this week, thanks to the council's Play Service and funding from Welsh Government.

More than 1,600 children attended the Food and Fun camps, which have been running in 13 schools across the borough over the past four weeks. The camps were open to pupils at the schools as well as others.

Every child who attended was given a nutritious breakfast and lunch by the council's catering service, which provided more than 28,000 meals in total.

The children also had the chance to take part in activities linked to play, nutrition, physical activity, wellbeing and mindfulness provided by the council's Play Service.

The Food and Fun camps were part of the Play Service's Summer Fun Fest, which ended on Thursday. There were also daily Open Access Playschemes and Play in the Park sessions.

Councillor Richard Clark, Executive Member for Children, Families and Education, said “I had the privilege to go around the Torfaen Play summer provisions last week and was astonished with the amount of children engaging with all the activities and the sheer numbers of children involved.

"We are so proud of our volunteers that have come forward to make this happen this summer. Well done all! Once again, a fantastic summer!”

To mark the end of the Torfaen Summer Fun Fest, the hundreds of Play Service staff and volunteers were thanked at an awards ceremony at the Congress Theatre on Friday.

Julienne Davenne, Play Service Manager, said: "It's been another fantastic summer and we've had the pleasure of working with thousands of children across the borough.

Find out how you can get involved in future Play Service events by visiting the Torfaen County Borough Council website.