The Parks Team will be consulting in the Tredegar Park area between 11am and 4pm on Thursday, August 31, and at the same time on Thursday, September 7.

A digital survey asks park users which facilities they would like to see installed or improved, with a jumping pillow, water play area and additional skate park all listed among the options.

Figures from the BBC Shared Data Unit show Newport City Council making £19.5million worth of cuts in 2023/24 but the funding for the parks project was secured last year.

Tredegar Park already lays claim to Newport Skate Park, tennis courts and a nine-hole crazy golf course, as well as more common playing fields, while Newport’s biggest music festival, Colour Clash, and Party at the Park will return next summer.

Next month, residents will also have the chance to take part in a consultation about the gradual expansion of Tredegar Park Primary School following the arrival of new housing developments in the area.