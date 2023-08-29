Reports from the Confederation of Public Transport in Wales say that the country may be about to lose up to a quarter of its services, leaving typically elderly and disabled customers without a feasible means of transport.

The reasoning behind much of these cuts is a reduction in long-term funding from the Welsh Government.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies MS said: “Bus services in Wales provide a crucial service, with people dependent on them for work, leisure, and medical appointments. The reduction in bus services will have a massive impact on those who rely upon them.”

Natasha Asghar MS said: "Isolation and loneliness is a heartbreaking concern already among older people, for this to increase due to Labour's cuts to bus services is very concerning.”

Age Cymru has described bus services as “a crucial lifeline for many”.

Age Cymru chief executive Victoria Lloyd said: “The impact of poor public transport on the lives of older people can be profound. It increases isolation and loneliness and reduces opportunities to socialise or join groups and activities, which is particularly important after the isolation of Covid-19 which has disproportionally affected older people.”

Residents have voiced concerns over the reductions to bus services, with the impact on the elderly and disabled a common concern.

The cuts mean some of the reportedly lesser used routes will see their services stopped at the start of September, including the Risca evening service.

One said: “Bus services have been cut since I moved here. I had a two-minute walk to catch a bus that took me into town in 12 minutes. Now that bus has been cut altogether. With walking problems this limits travel considerably.”

Another added: "I don't know how to get to my hospital appointments because I no longer drive, and there are only two buses from my village a day."

Newport Transport said they have only made minor reliability changes to their services, including linking Newport and the Grange Hospital on the Cwmbran route.

Stagecoach South Wales have received funding from the Welsh Government which will protect the majority of their services, however they have accepted that some services will have to change as they “reflect customer demand and different travel patterns following the pandemic”.

As a private company, Stagecoach is not controlled by the councils in the same way as Newport or Cardiff Bus.

Martin Gibbon, Managing Director for Stagecoach South Wales said: “Bus services are vital for our local communities. They play a key role in delivering access to education, training and employment as well as enabling social inclusion and tackling the climate emergency. Without these services, many people would be unable to travel for work and leisure or visit family and friends."

Jamjar Agency declined to comment on behalf of Cardiff Bus.

The Welsh Government and Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen and Caerphilly Councils have all been approached for comment.