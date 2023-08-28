The 76-year-old singer was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre in Monaco where he was treated for minor injuries.

Sir Elton was admitted "following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France".

"Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure," a spokesman confirmed to BBC News.

🎥 Taron Egerton and Edward Holcroft singing “Crocodile Rock” during Elton John’s show at Glastonbury 2023 pic.twitter.com/zmJf1PEgF3 — Taron Egerton Fanpage (@taronfanpage) June 27, 2023

"Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health."

Sir Elton has been spending the summer in France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons after completing his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in July.

A month earlier, he performed a career-spanning headline set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

Sir Elton John said 'nothing compares' to his performance at Glastonbury in a recent interview with Mojo Magazine.

The 76-year-old closed with hits including Your Song, Tiny Dancer and Rocketman.

Paul McCartney filming Elton John’s Glastonbury set on his phone pic.twitter.com/sBHQ8ROTzc — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) June 27, 2023

The performance was also Sir Elton's final UK stage show, marking the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

His set was the most-watched performance in the history of the BBC's festival coverage, with 7.3 million live viewers.

Sir Elton told Mojo magazine: “Nothing I’ve played before comes close to Glastonbury in terms of size and scale.

“Playing Paris Arena two nights later was like playing in a nightclub by comparison.”

He added: “The Pyramid Stage was a career highlight and amazing to go out with a bang.

"I feel so privileged to have experienced it at this stage. So few people are lucky enough to get the opportunity to bow out on a high like that.

"It will stay with me forever.”