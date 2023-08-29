There are 52 types of eye conditions which the DWP offers help for. Across the UK, there are around two million people who live with a degenerative eye condition or sight loss.

And by 2050, that figure is expected to double as the country's aging population continues to grow. In England, two main types of disability benefits are available to people.

One is called Personal Independence Payments (PIP) and that is for people under the station pension age of 66. Benefits for people over that age are called Attendance Allowance.

Leading disability charity @scope has warned ministers against any changes to disability payments amid reports PIP could become a victim of government cuts https://t.co/QZ70GIDqAK — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) August 22, 2023

PIP is made up of two components - a daily living rate and a mobility rate - and you can be entitled to both or just one of these. These are then split again, into the standard rate and the enhanced rate.

As of April 2023, for the daily living rate, you can either get £68.10 or £101.75 a week and for mobility, you can either get £26.90 or £71. If you are eligible for both enhanced rates you can get over £700 every month.

Attendance Allowance is worth £68.10 or £101.75 a week - meaning you could potentially get £407 a month. The lower rate is awarded to those who need help during the day or at night. The higher rate is for those who need help during the day and at night, or who are terminally ill.

Eye conditions that could make you eligible for disability benefits

Some eye health conditions which could potentially make you eligible to claim a disability benefit include:

Diseases of conjunctiva, cornea, eyelids and lacrimal apparatus

Orbital cellulitis

Keratoconus

Ptosis

Herpes zoster - ophthalmic

Entropion

Conjunctiva, cornea, eyelids and lacrimal apparatus - Other diseases of / type not known

Corneal ulceration

Scleritis

Keratitis

Uveitis

Posterior (choroiditis)

Anterior Uveitis (iritis)

Chorioretinal disorders - Other / type not known

Glaucoma

Visual injuries to the eyes

Diseases of the retina and optic nerve

Optic neuritis

Retinitis Pigmentosa

Retina and optic nerve - Other diseases of / type not known

Retinal detachment

Macular degeneration

Retinal vein occlusion

Diabetic retinopathy

Optic atrophy

Retinopathy - Other / type not known

Hypertensive retinopathy

Retinal artery occlusion

Benefit sanctions aren't just cruel - they don't work. The UK Government knows this but has decided to inflict double punishment on people by denying critical cost-of-living payments.



Watch this Tory Minister try to defend the indefensible. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/mLpF75gQMI — David Linden MP (@DavidLinden) July 6, 2023

Vitreous disease

Vitreous disease - Other / type not known

Vitreous haemorrhage

Posterior vitreous detachment

Cataract

Disorders of eye movement

Strabismus (Squint)

Nystagmus

Eye movement - Other disorders of / type not known

Refractive errors

Hypermetropia (long-sighted)

Astigmatism

Myopia (short-sighted)

Refractive errors - Other / type not known

Presbyopia

Visual field defects

Amblyopia

Hemianopia

Diplopia (double vision)

Tunnel vision

Quadrantanopia

Cortical blindness

Visual field defects - Other / type not known

Scotoma

PIP and Attendance Allowance do not have a set list of medical conditions that will make you eligible. Depending on how your condition affects your day-to-day life is what makes you eligible.

The amount you receive for either benefit also depends on the impact your condition has on you.