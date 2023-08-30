BRANDON WOOD, 21, of Monmouth Castle Drive, Newport was fined £200 for driving an e-bike without due care and attention on Duffryn Drive on August 3.

He must pay £85 costs, an £80 surcharge and his driving record was endorsed with nine points.

LEWIS THOMAS, 22, of Hollybush View, Hollybush, Cwmbran must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A48 in Newport on May 31.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ADAM VAUGHAN, 21 of St Faiths Close, Llanfoist, Abergavenny was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ketamine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Merthyr Road on February 16.

He has to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

LORRAINE YOUNG, 72, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport has to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

PATRICK MCCANN, 19, of St Peters Crescent, Peterstone Wentlooge, Newport has to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN COLE, 29, of Neddern Way, Caldicot was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Caldicot Road, Rogiet on February 25.

He was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

CRAIG SHEEN, 38, of Chepstow Road, Newport was ordered to pay £192 in a fine, compensation and costs after he admitted stealing cheese worth £27 from the One Stop shop on August 16.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN DONOVAN, 65, of Poplar Terrace, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool has to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BRADLEY THOMAS, 33, of St Mary's Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Newport Road, New Inn, Pontypool on April 28.

He was fined £415 and must pay a £166 surcharge and £85 costs.

LISA MEREDITH, 55, of Carne Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for three years after she admitted drug driving with cocaine in her blood on the A4046 on April 6.

She was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs.

JOHN ROSS PITTS, 37, of Birch Grove, Brynmawr has to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROGER CHARLES BURNS, 74, of Victoria Crescent, Newport has to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge speeding at 81mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.