The police have issued that a Newport girl has been found after going missing a week ago.
The force issued a desperate appeal to find Kacie Hawkeswood-James on Sunday 27 August.
Cacie had last been seen on Monday 21 August at around 2:40pm and officers were concerned for her welfare.
At the time Kacie was urged to contact the force to confirm she is safe and well.
Gwent Police issued a statement today that the 13-year-old had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Cacie Hawkeswood-James, 13, who had been reported as missing has now been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
