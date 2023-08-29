The force issued a desperate appeal to find Kacie Hawkeswood-James on Sunday 27 August.

Cacie had last been seen on Monday 21 August at around 2:40pm and officers were concerned for her welfare.

At the time Kacie was urged to contact the force to confirm she is safe and well.

Gwent Police issued a statement today that the 13-year-old had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Cacie Hawkeswood-James, 13, who had been reported as missing has now been found.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”