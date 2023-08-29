Seals have been captured playing games with snorkelers in 'exciting' new underwater pictures.
Underwater wildlife photographer, Martin Yelland, snapped the images during a trip to Lundy Island off North Devon on Saturday, August 26.
The 40-year-old photographer, from St Erth, Cornwall, took the snaps whilst on a boat trip to the location which is renowned for seals.
Seals seen playing with snorkelers in new pictures
Martin took the photographs with a camera encased in waterproof housing as the animals twirled and played with group members.
The wildlife photographer said: "I've been a wildlife photographer since I was 18. I love being close to nature, take pictures of it and leave it alone.
"Lundy is a nature reserve so there's no fishing allowed near the island. It's as natural as it can get apart from the boat trips and snorkelers.
"They were all playing. Lundy is renowned for its seals so they're used to people.
"When we were swimming around, one of the seals kept pulling at one guy's scuba diving fins.
"They were interacting with all of us and twirling around. They were playing. It was so exciting."
