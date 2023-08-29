A technical issue with the UK air traffic control system saw the issues arise, with some planes being in the wrong location as a result.

The National Air Traffic Services said on Monday afternoon (August 28) that the glitch had been fixed, however, hundreds of flights were cancelled.

If you had a flight booked with Ryanair and it has been cancelled under these circumstances here are your rights, plus how you can ask for a refund.

Thousands of people have been impacted from the flight cancellations (Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

What are your rights on Ryanair cancelled flights?





Ryanair's website states that if you are informed of a flight cancellation less than 14 days before the scheduled departure time, you have a few options.

This includes applying for a refund or changing your cancelled flight to new times/dates on the same route for free.

It also adds that you can request "to be re-routed, under comparable transport conditions, to your final destination at your earliest opportunity or at a later date at your convenience, subject to availability of seats".

Ryanair advises that if your flight is cancelled and there are no suitable Ryanair flights available you can contact them to get airport assistance from Ryanair agents.

Multiple contact options can be seen on their website here, where they can try and make alternative arrangements.

It adds: "You may then be advised to re-book the flights yourself, and submit your receipts for a refund of your costs."

Ryanair's website says it will try to help passengers make alternative arrangements (Image: PA)

If you have experienced a flight delay or flight cancellation and you choose to be re-routed as soon as possible, you may be entitled to the following from Ryanair:

Meals and Refreshments that are reasonable in relation to the waiting time;

Two telephone calls or e-mails;

Reasonable hotel accommodation where a stay of one or more nights becomes necessary;

Transport that is reasonable between the airport and the place of accommodation (hotel or other).

They add: "Please note that the above care entitlements are not applicable should you choose to be re-routed at a later date at your convenience or if you choose to get a refund."

Ryanair flight compensation

On Ryanair's website, it says: "Customers who wish to submit expenses for travel/transport/or refreshments or a compensation claim following a flight cancellation or delay over 3 hours on arrival can click below to access the Passenger Rights claim form."

What happens if you miss your flight due to airport delays?





The Passenger Rights claim form can be found here, and they aim to process it within 10 days.

Compensation won't be paid out by Ryanair for the following reasons:

If the flight delay or cancellation is outside of Ryanair's control, (extraordinary circumstances which could not have been avoided by all reasonable measures);

If you were notified of a flight cancellation more than 14 days in advance of your scheduled departure date;

If your flight was delayed and arrived at its final destination with a delay that is less than 3 hours.

Under the UK Air Passengers Rights 2019, £220 of compensation can be given for affected flights that were going a distance of 1,500km or less.

This can go up to £350 for between 1,500km and 3,500km and £520 for longer flights.