Bailey Colclough, 18, of Brabazon Road, Rogerstone, Newport admitted possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The offences took place in the city on July 28.

Colclough’s barrister Gareth Williams asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on his client and the case was adjourned to September 20.

The judge, Recorder Mark Cotter KC, told the defendant that “all sentencing options would be open”.

MORE NEWS: Dog breeder made £82,000 from drug dealing in just 12 months

Colclough, who appeared at Newport Crown Court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.

The prosecution was represented by David Pinnell.