A DRUG dealer is facing a long prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin and crack cocaine.
Christopher Sullivan, 34, of Coniston Close, Newport admitted being concerned in an offer to supply heroin and crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
He also accepted possession of criminal property – cash – and possession of an offensive weapon in private place – a knuckleduster.
Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how the offences took place between May 17 and August 24.
Sullivan is due to be sentenced at the crown court on September 15.
The defendant was remanded in custody
