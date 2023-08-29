Alvaro,27, was last seen in Kingswood at around 9pm yesterday, Monday 28 August.

However, according to Avon and Somerset Police, Alvaro is likely to have driven to Wales crossing the Severn Bridge (M48) towards Chepstow at about 12.50am this morning.

The 27-year-old was driving a white KA with a registration number of: OV60 WSK.

Alvaro is described of being a large build, around 5ft 9ins and has a sleeve tattoo.

Avon and Somerset Police's appeal to find Alvaro (Image: Avon and Somerset Police)

Avon and Somerset Police is urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them, Gwent Police also shared their appeal.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: “Can you help us find Alvaro who has gone missing overnight? We believe he may have left the Kingswood area and driven to Wales during the early hours of this morning.

“Call 999 quoting reference 5223208777 if you see Alvaro, or call 101 with any other information.”