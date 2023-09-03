STREET Food Circus rolled into Caldicot Castle with “The Big Banquet” over an exciting bank holiday weekend.
The event included gravity-defying circus performances, evening fire shows, a circus school, guest DJs and street food dishes from around the world.
South Wales Argus Camera Club member Ian Agland popped along and shared these pictures with us.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,300 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
