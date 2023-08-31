The Elaria Treat Boutique is a home-based business formed by Elena Bolborea and her best friend Maira Tabassum.

They came up with the business idea after realising there was a gap in the market for a bespoke chocolatier specifically for celebrations.

The business name comes from combining the two owners’ names to make a unique business that will remain in someone’s mind long after they have bought a product, according to the girls.

Elena said: “We thought a lot about making something to sell, from bracelets to balloons.

"But in the end, we decided that chocolate covered strawberries was our best feature and is the best that we are good at.

“We wanted to go into business together because we work well together and make a really good team.

"It’s also something we thought would be good because we both want to go down that same business path in the future.”

Some of Elaria Treat Boutique's creations (Image: Elaria Treat Boutique)

As a small, home-based business, the shop focuses on providing excellent quality to all of its customers and hopes to gain a great local reputation.

The strawberries will be made to order and can be collected with a few days advance notice.

A weekend delivery service will also be in place, and will cover areas including Newport, Caerleon, and Cwmbran.

The prices will range from £5 to £15, depending on the complexity and amount of product ordered.

You can view some of their products and make orders by visiting their Facebook page.