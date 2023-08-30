A MAN and a woman have pleaded guilty to drug trafficking offences after they were caught with 3kg of heroin in Newport.
Craig Nicholls, 22, and mother-of-one Lauren Woodward, 21, both from Ely, Cardiff admitted possessing the class A drug with intent to supply on July 27.
Their sentences were adjourned to September 26 after their barristers, Christopher Evans and Hashim Salmman, asked for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.
This was Nicholls’ first drug conviction while Woodward was of previous good character, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard.
Nicholas, of Marcross Road, was remanded in custody and Woodward, of Grand Avenue, was granted conditional bail.
