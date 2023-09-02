Nominations are now open for the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2023 – celebrating the most inspirational people we know in Newport, Caerphilly, Chepstow, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, and everywhere in between.

Last year’s winners, unveiled at a special ceremony at Rodney Parade in December, included fundraisers, lifesavers and eco-innovators – but the awards are less about who people are and more about the amazing things they do.

Carl Jones won the 999 Hero Award, sponsored by Coleg Gwent, for helping to rescue people from four properties when a housefire broke out in Bargoed.

Thomas, James and Paul Binks won the Unpaid Carer Award, sponsored by Arthur Peake & Sons, for their work in looking after mum Heidi alongside school studies.

Eden Lewis and Noah Herniman won the Courage Award (sponsored by Newport City Council) and Young Person of the Year Award (National Grid) respectively for the strength they have shown while suffering from terminal cancer.

It was Carol Mutlow, owner of Hannah’s Music in Chepstow and founder of the Castell Roc festival, who finished the night with the top Pride of Gwent Award.

Hannah Mutlow was just 16 when she died following a battle with cystic fibrosis - but mother Carol made her dream a reality by staging music events in her hometown.

Some winners from last year's Pride of Gwent Awards: Carol Mutlow (top-left), Noah Herniman and Eden Lewis (top-right), Carl Jones (bottom-left) and Thomas, James and Paul Binks (bottom-right) (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Mrs Mutlow also won the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner-sponsored Community Hero Award.

What is happening with the Pride of Gwent Awards 2023?





You have until Sunday, October 15, to enter nominations for this year’s Pride of Gwent Awards.

The awards will be finalised on Friday, December 1, before the winners’ ceremony on Thursday, December 7.

The awards are hosted by South Wales Argus parent company Newsquest. Argus editor-in-chief Gavin Thompson said: “It’s always such a joy to be at the Pride of Gwent Awards as it’s a wonderful celebration of diversity, achievement over adversity and pride in our communities.

“The awards are only as good as the nominations we receive. There are so many fantastic stories out there waiting to be told so please do submit a nomination for someone you know who deserves an award so that we can tell our readers about them.

“The event is only possible thanks the support of our sponsors, and I’m grateful to them as always. There’s still time for sponsors to get involved too, by contacting our team.”

To see the full list of categories and nominate an individual, click here.

Potential sponsors who want to support the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2023 should contact head of events at Newsquest Cathy Parsons at catherine.parsons@localiq.co.uk.