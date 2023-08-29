Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault in Fairwater Way on Thursday, 24 August at around 8:45pm and the police’s investigations are ongoing.

A 29-year-old Newport man was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and drive a motor vehicle dangerously.

At the time of his arrest on Friday he was thought to be 24 but Gwent Police has since confirmed that he is in fact 29.

Roads were cordoned off at the time of the incident in Cwmbran (Image: Newsquest)

The defendant was remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court.

An 18-year-old Cwmbran man was released on bail as enquires continue.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after he was reportedly hit by a white Audi and his condition was believed to be life changing.

The 26-year-old remains in hospital for treatment and his condition is stable, according to Gwent Police.

Over the course of Thursday 24 August and Friday 25 August there was a large police presence at Fairwater Way in Cwmbran.

Roads were taped off and officers remained at the scene for nearly 24 hours whilst they carried out investigations.

On the night of the incident a police helicopter was also heard between 10pm and 11pm.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "We're investigating a report of an assault in Fairwater Way, Cwmbran, at around 8.45pm on Thursday 24 August.

"Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300285624.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”