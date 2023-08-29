A man has been charged by the police after man was allegedly hit by an Audi in Cwmbran leaving him with life threatening injuries.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault in Fairwater Way on Thursday, 24 August at around 8:45pm and the police’s investigations are ongoing.
A 29-year-old Newport man was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and drive a motor vehicle dangerously.
At the time of his arrest on Friday he was thought to be 24 but Gwent Police has since confirmed that he is in fact 29.
The defendant was remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court.
An 18-year-old Cwmbran man was released on bail as enquires continue.
A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after he was reportedly hit by a white Audi and his condition was believed to be life changing.
The 26-year-old remains in hospital for treatment and his condition is stable, according to Gwent Police.
Over the course of Thursday 24 August and Friday 25 August there was a large police presence at Fairwater Way in Cwmbran.
Roads were taped off and officers remained at the scene for nearly 24 hours whilst they carried out investigations.
On the night of the incident a police helicopter was also heard between 10pm and 11pm.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We’re investigating a report of an assault in Fairwater Way, Cwmbran, at around 8.45pm on Thursday 24 August.
“Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault in Fairwater Way.
“A 29-year-old Newport man was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and drive a motor vehicle dangerously.
“He was remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates Court.
“An 18-year-old Cwmbran man was released on bail as enquires continue.
“A 26-year-old man remains in hospital for treatment and his condition is stable.
“Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2300285624.
“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article