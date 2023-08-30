Luxe Aesthetics and Beauty opened on Tredegar Street in Risca on 29 August and are holding an opening party on August 30 to give potential clients the chance to meet the team and see what services are on offer.

Co-owned by friends Jessica and Elise Luxe have already built up a loyal cliental with the salon being fully booked up for the first two weeks.

Jessica, a qualified nurse and a single mother, is following her dream of pursing a career in aesthetics.

Co-owners Jessica and Elise outside Luxe Aesthetics and Beauty in Risca (Image: Jessica)

Jessica, co-owner, said: “Since our Facebook business page and Instagram has gone live we have already had over 1.5k followers and our diaries are also fully booked for the first 2 weeks prior to opening, we have opening offers which are discounted to celebrate the opening of Luxe.

“I am a qualified nurse. After graduating from Cardiff University I always knew I wanted to pursue a career in aesthetics. I attended Access to Aesthetics Training academy in Cardiff to start this journey where I trained from foundation to advanced level, also completing skin courses to further my skills and knowledge.

“After building my clientele and working from home and mobile around my permanent job a qualified nurse, I decided I wanted to take my skills and knowledge to a different level and pursue aesthetics full time.

“This is when me and Elise put our minds together to come up with the idea of teaming up to create Luxe.

“I also wanted more flexibility around my children and the working hours of the salon means I have more time to spend with my children.

“I've been a single mother now for 8 years, so everything I do in my life is for them.”

Outside Luxe Aesthetics and Beauty in Risca (Image: Jessica)

Jessica offers all aesthetics that from, anti-wrinkle treatments, dermal fillers, fat dissolving, vitamins booster injections and many more.

Co-owner Elise, a beauty therapist, lash tech/brow specialist and hair extensionist, has been in the industry for a whopping 15 years and is constantly upgrading her skills by staying up to date with courses and products.

The mum of two has worked mobile and has salon experience.

The duo, who have also employed Shania Martin, an award winning nail technician, thanked their family for all their support in setting the salon up.

Jessica, Elise and Shania will all be working at Luxe Aesthetics and Beauty (Image: Jessica)

Jessica said: “We are proud to say we have fine this salon up by funding it ourselves as no grants were available to support our opening, we would like to thank both Jessica's mother and father and my parents and partner for all their support with everything.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support we have also received immense support from our community.

“We chose as Risca as its where Jessica lives, Elise only lives down the road in Bassaleg so it's perfect to commute back and forth daily. We hope to bring something a little different.

“We also have a nail technician we have Shania Martin know on Instagram as Neptune nails.

“Shania is an award-winning nail technician/ artist and offers various nail treatments from acrylics, gel, BIABB and toes.

“Shania has been Elise's friend for several years and together the three of us are so looking forward to working together. As we say team Luxe."