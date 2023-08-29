A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court accused of growing cannabis at a former social club.
Dylber Selimllari, 28, has been charged with producing the class B drug at the Arundel Club on Blaenavon’s Ton Mawr Street on August 27.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on September 25.
Selimllari, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody.
