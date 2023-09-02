The high street staple went into administration on August 10, but Poundland, Home Bargains, The Range and Canadian businessman Doug Putman, who bought music retailer HMV in 2019, are among those to have reportedly expressed interest in a late takeover.

The GMB Union, which represents around one in four Wilko staff, said it met with administrators on Tuesday morning, August 29, and redundancies have been paused.

Newport shoppers are being met with empty shelves and discounted items throughout the Kingsway Shopping Centre store – including a sale of Hallowe'en and Christmas products in August and the start of September.

Witch's hat and other Halloween products in Wilko administration sale (Image: Sam Portillo)

Shoppers can expect to find Christmas products, including baubles, tinsel and icicle lights, at half-price, and 30 per cent off on seasonal items such as Hallowe'en masks.

Gardening products, stationery and toys are also among the discounted sections of the Kingsway store.

Empty shelves and price reductions at Wilko administration sale. (Image: Sam Portillo)

Wilko has more than a dozen locations across south Wales, including in Blackwood, Chepstow and Cwmbran.

Discounted lines at Wilko in Kingsway Shopping Centre: