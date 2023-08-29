Four men entered a flat above the commercial property and left with phones at around 10:30pm, Thursday, August 17, a statement on the Gwent Police website said.

The member of staff, who was reportedly threatened with weapons, received minor injuries.

Officers attended the incident with support from specially trained firearms officers and the National Police Air Service (NPAS).

A 27-year-old man from Newport was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and later charged with the offence.

A second man, also 27, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and went on to be released on bail.

A 34-year-old man and 44-year-old man, both from Cardiff, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and later bailed pending further enquiries.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2300276630.

You can also send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

The statement from Gwent Police, issued today, August 29, said:

